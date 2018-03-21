DuBOIS — There are three planned interest rate hikes coming this year, according to Alisha Reesh Henry of Janney, Montgomery Scott, a financial services firm working with the DuBois Area School District on proposed capital projects.
The board is considering building a new Wasson Elementary School.
“These three rate hikes will have a lingering effect on your bond issues,” Henry said at last week’s board work session. “If you knew what you were going to build today, and you knew how long it was going to take to build it, I would absolutely recommend borrow it now, the rates are only going to get more expensive.”
“But this is where Cliff is going to jump in and say if you don’t know what you’re going to build, and you don’t know how long it’s going to take to build it, he’s not going to allow you to borrow all the money, and then the question will be what will he allow you to borrow, because what do you know for certain,” Henry said. She was referring to Clifford A. Pastel of Dinsmore and Shohl LLP, who was also at the meeting.
Henry said she has spoken with Director of Finance Jeanette Buriak, who told her that the district has spent a portion of some bond funds with the general fund to approximately $4 million-plus.
“I think you could clearly get Cliff comfortable that if a project was going to continue to move, could you do one bank qualified issue this school year to just lock in, is it $10 million, I can’t tell you, that’s what Cliff is going to have to figure out, what you can legally borrow under the rules of the tax-exempt borrowing,” Henry said. “I don’t want to push you into a decision of making a decision about a project if you’re not ready to do that. That is not what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to let you know that interest rates are on the move, and when you know what you’re going to build, I will do my best to steer you in the right direction in financing it base upon what markets are projecting and how things are looking.”
Henry said she based the interest rates on the district’s A-plus rating, and spread that off of something called a municipal market data curve.
“That wouldn’t probably be widely recognized by the public, but it is a tax-exempt bond curve that we spread everything off of,” Henry said. “So interest rates are still under 4 percent. I would tell you, as much as you’ve heard maybe that the world’s coming to an end, interest rates are not terrible, they’re just up of all-time lows, but still below long-term averages.”
“The interest will layer on top of what you’re already paying, and then when those bonds are paid off, this bond will begin to amortize,” Henry said. “And it’s not a balloon payment, it’s going to create a level debt service for the life of this bond issue.”
