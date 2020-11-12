ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Assistant Superintendent Harley Ramsey gave a presentation on the district’s comprehensive planning for the upcoming school year.
Ramsey touched on goals, strategies and action plans. The district staff would like to build on what was done before, and use it as a “spring board.”
Throughout the next couple of months, Ramsey said they will be establishing steering committees, collecting data and needs assessments within SMASD, and a plan will be drafted in the summer prior to the November 2021 deadline.
The focus, Ramsey said, is student achievement outcomes using research-based and data-driven information, and shifting from compliance to continuous improvement. Priorities will also include focuses on equity, core instructional practices and alignment of resources.
It’s important to “leverage” this type of process, Ramsey said, and understand what students experience on a daily basis within SMASD.
Financial reportBusiness Manager Ginger Williams was also a presenter Monday, discussing the district’s annual financial report.
According to Williams’ slideshow, for the 2019-2020 school year, the general fund budget was $31,162,203, and total revenue, $28,645,242. Total expenditures were 29,747,911.
In the food service area, revenue was $1,023,689, expenses 966,788 and net profit $56,901. These numbers are “phenomenal” when considering the pandemic and its impact, Williams noted.
Williams added that she will be developing a plan in partnership with The Nutrition Group about what to do with federal funds used for operations of the food service program.
Williams said the current school year is a “wild card year” due to COVID-19, with a lot of grants coming in but different expenditures.