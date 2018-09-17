DuBOIS — People passionate about Alzheimer’s gathered at the DuBois City Park Saturday, holding spinning flowers in the air and showing their support for Alzheimer’s awareness.
The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s was an event bigger event this year, with 24 teams and additional fundraisers bringing in more than $34,000 and surpassing the goal of $33,830. Through additional fundraising, they hope to reach $50,000 by the end of the year.
Family members, friends, caregivers and those honoring the memory of a loved one walked down Liberty Boulevard in purple, raising funds for research and a cure to end the terrible disease.
The Walk is the world’s largest Alzheimer’s event, said WJAC announcer Sabrina Silva on the park stage. In Pennsylvania, more than 280,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s, and millions in the United States.
Teams have raised around 1.7 million dollars through these walks, contributing to life-saving research and cure studies, Silva said.
People shared the social media hashtags “WalktoEndAlz” and “Show Your Purple,” which allowed them to show up in a national online photo gallery with the Alzheimer’s Association.
Event chairman Marcy Murphy took the stage and said, “If you were here last year, I said we were going to make it a bigger walk this year, and ‘what do you say?’ I think we did.”
She added, “People here today have come up to me and said they’ve lost someone from this disease. Let’s work hard to end it together.”
Speakers shared stories of their mothers and fathers who suffered and died from dementia or Alzheimer’s, and shed a few tears on stage.
All of the event sponsors were thanked, and each Promise Garden flower — the windmill flower symbols that represent a different reason for attending the Alzheimer’s walk — was honored. Blue, standing for those who have Alzheimer’s or dementia, yellow representing caregivers, purple for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease and orange in support of the cause. People planted their flowers in the grass following the walk.
The top fundraiser was Pam Forester, at $2,180, and the top team was the Camiotti Crew, raising $10,313.39. There were seven grand champion teams announced and many other people honored for their efforts.
One woman gave a very encouraging, heartfelt caregivers speech, about taking care of her parents who once took care of her after they were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Another St. Marys woman, who is currently battling cancer, also sent her appreciation to the audience and the cause.
After the walk, the raffle winners were announced, and people of all ages were seen dancing, from senior citizens to children to other team members, and enjoying the music the DJ played.
A powerful announcement was also made on stage, for the hope of one day having a white Promise Garden flower — a representative of the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.
AmServ DuSAN first responders also attended the event to ensure everyone’s safety.
For more information, visit www.alz.org. A full photo gallery of Saturday’s event can be found on the Courier Express’ website.
