PUNXSUTAWNEY — The famous Groundhog’s Day extravaganza isn’t until February, but the people and organizations of Punxsutawney are excited for it all year long.
Groundhog’s Day only happens once a year, which is part of what makes it so special. Phil fans from around the country gather in the cold weather at Gobbler’s Knobb, waiting impatiently until he does, or doesn’t, see his shadow, determining six more weeks of winter or an early spring season.
Months prior to this, though, friends of Phil’s are planning events, activities and picnics, getting the public excited for his 2019 debut.
Groundhog fans can search the town of Punxsutawney for the fiberglass Phil statues — located in front of 30 organizations and businesses — or they can even sit down at their computer or get on their phone for a form of entertainment.
The annual Groundhog Day Online Scavenger Hunt will begin July 30 and last through Oct. 5.
Throughout those four months, a different weekly clue or riddle will be presented on www.groundhog.org, and emailed to the Groundhog Club membership group once each week. All of the answers to the riddles can be found within the Groundhog website, and it’s up to Phil fans to find them.
Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald said this is the second year for the online scavenger hunt.
“One of the main purposes of this event is to get people involved and excited about Groundhog Day,” she said.
Everybody already knows Punxsutawney Phil — he weighs 12 pounds and is 20 inches long, with brown fur and brown eyes, and he can be a bit stubborn at times when it comes to his shadow.
But, people may not know the hard workers behind the Groundhog Day festivities — the ones who make all of these Phil-based events possible — his “inner circle,” Donald said.
One of the main purposes of the internet-based scavenger hunt is to spread awareness of the www.groundhog.org website and all it offers.
“It also provides them with reasons to search through the Groundhog website,” Donald said. “There is a lot of great material and information provided on there.”
August’s monthly winners will receive a Groundhog Day T-shirt, and September’s will win a “Cooking with Phil” cookbook.
The grand prize winner, which requires submitting six out of 10 correct answers, will receive two inner circle passes, a parking pass for 2019 Groundhog Day and an engraved brick that will debut on the stage at Gobbler’s Knob.
Participants who solve the riddle or clue can submit their answers to director@ghogclub.com by Friday each week. Three winners will be selected at the end of each month.
Other fall events include the 120th annual Groundhog Club Picnic and Phil Fest on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Gobbler’s Knobb. “Wojack Weekend” — featuring specials and events at Punxsutawney area businesses and venues throughout the day — is also held that same Saturday.
For more information, visit www.groundhog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.