BIG RUN — One person died in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Big Run, according to authorities.
Two passenger vehicles and a log truck were involved in the crash on West Main Street.
Officials have not released a name of the deceased.
The call came in just after 10 a.m. reporting a car versus a pickup truck versus a log truck with entrapment.
Big Run Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Bowers said responders had just gotten back from another accident when they were called out again.
“We did have entrapment, and there was one fatality in one of the passenger vehicles,” Bowers said.
He confirmed the patient who was entrapped was the fatality. There were a total of four patients on the scene, and only one was transported to the hospital, Bowers said. The log truck driver was uninjured.
State Route 119 was completely closed down because of the accident for about two hours.
“I don’t know who was going which way, but it appears to me the log truck was going 119 South, and the passenger vehicles were going 119 North, I didn’t hear anything other than that,” Bowers said.
The Big Run Volunteer Fire Department was assisted on scene by Sykesville and Elk Run volunteer fire departments.
“I did call in two extra companies, Sykesville and Elk Run Station 30, and that was just so I’d have more equipment and manpower there for the high power tools,” Bowers said.
Jefferson EMS and Sykesville Ambulance also assisted at the scene, and Brosius Towing took care of the vehicles.
Bowers said the area of the accident was the 500 block of West Main Street, which is one of the common spots the department sees accidents. He said the road conditions seemed to be a major factor in the accident.