LUTHERSBURG — A house fire Wednesday morning in the Luthersburg area caused minimal damage, according to Brady Township Fire Chief Russ Perks.
Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a residence located at 2073 Golden Yoke Road at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday, said Perks. In addition to Brady Township, fire departments responding included Sandy Township, Union Township, the City of DuBois, Grampian and Jefferson 8 of the Sykesville Fire Department.
Perks said a flue pipe on the outside of the house set siding on fire, and the fire started burning up and into the attic area. As the fire spread to the attic area, the home's residents used fire extinguishers and "knocked the fire down," which is what saved the house from sustaining additional damage, said Perks.
Since the fire was controlled by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, Perks said firefighters "checked for extension," meaning they opened concealed spaces to see if the fire extended to other parts of the two-story structure and found it did not. Mop up was then conducted by firefighters.
Damage to the home was listed at approximately $1,000 and is covered under the Amish Aid Plan.
Firefighters were at the scene for about 40 minutes.