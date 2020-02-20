ST. MARYS — Crystal Fire Department Chief William Kraus kicked off Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting with a presentation on 2019 statistics, mutual-aid partnerships and other topics.
According to Kraus, the CFD responded to 279 incidents in 2019, an increase of nine incidents from the year before. It also responded to or received mutual aid 70 times from fire companies in Johnsonburg, Fox and Jay townships, Ridgway and Wilcox, as well as the City of St. Marys Police Department, St. Marys Area Ambulance and Elkland Search and Rescue.
“The City is very fortunate to have the mutual-aid agreement we have,” Kraus said. “In today’s world, even though we have the equipment, it’s very unusual to have a fire and not have to call for mutual aid. With the way our manpower is, they are calling us, and we are calling them.”
Kraus also recognized the City of St. Marys Street Department, which has come to the CFD’s aid in the past couple of weeks, including during a major snowstorm, when a firetruck was tied up on Brusselles Street.
During Fire Prevention Month in October 2019, CFD held programs for 500 preschool and kindergarten students, as well as home-schooled students and Boy and Girl Scout troops, Kraus said. Fire inspections and drills also were held at 20 local schools and healthcare facilities.
“We are fortunate in the City of St. Marys to have local employers who release our members to provide these services, and answer calls during daytime working hours,” Kraus added.
CFD’s average call-response time in 2019 was seven minutes and 35 seconds, according to Kraus’ report.