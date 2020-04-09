BROCKPORT — A fire damaged a single-family home on Shawmut Road late morning Wednesday.
Horton Township Fire Department Chief Chad Guaglianone said that everyone was out of the house when he arrived.
“I got a notification at 10:34 a.m.,” Guaglianone said. “When we arrived on scene, fire was coming out of two windows on the second story of the home.”
The fire crews were able to contain the fire damage to one bedroom, part of another, and a hallway. The rest of the upstairs of the structure had heat damage and the first floor had water damage.
Horton Township was assisted by fire departments from Brockway, Ridgway, DuBois, Warsaw Township, Sandy Township, Fox Township, and Jay Township. St. Marys sent an engine to Horton Township’s station to be on standby.
“There were no injuries,” Guaglianone said. “The fire is still under investigation, but the fire marshal has been on scene.”