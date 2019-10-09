REYNOLDSVILLE — The quick actions of the Reynoldsville and Sykesville fire departments saved a woman who was trapped during a house fire early Wednesday morning.
Just before 3 a.m. station six was dispatched for a report of heavy smoke in the area of the firehouse. Sykesville Chief Kevin Yamrick immediately confirmed reports of smoke in the area. Firemen quickly found the smoke was from a residential fire across the street from the Reynoldsville firehouse.
An individual on scene told firemen there was still someone inside the house, in one of the bedrooms. As crews were arriving, Chief Yamrick entered the home and conducted an aggressive search for the resident. After quickly searching the first floor, he and other firemen made their way upstairs and found the woman in one of the bedrooms.
She was removed from the home and evaluated by emergency medical personnel on scene. She was later transported by ambulance to the hospital. An update on her condition was not available as this was written.
The fire originated in the kitchen of the home, and was contained to that room. Fire departments quickly controlled and extinguished the fire. The State Police Fire Marshall ruled the fire accidental.