BROCKPORT – Multiple area fire departments responded to a house fire at 1 a.m. Monday near Brockport.
The fire was on Rattlesnake Road near the intersection of Keystone Road and Bundy Settlement Road. Horton Township Fire Chief Chad Guaglianone said that the house was fully involved when they arrived.
“We began defensive operations when we got there,” Guaglianone said. “The structure had been empty for a long time.”
A passerby noticed the fire and contacted the fire department. Guaglianone said the owners of the property were notified and the fire marshal was on scene.
“It’s still under investigation,” he said. “No one was inside the structure and no one was hurt.”
Horton responded along with Brockway, Ridgway, Friendship Hose from DuBois, and Warsaw, Fox and Jay townships. Brockway Ambulance also assisted at the scene. While many departments responded, Guaglianone said that was mostly for tankers.
“We had two engines and a ladder truck but it was mostly tankers,” he said. “The water supply there is limited, which always hampers things.”
Guaglianone was thankful for the support from the other departments, and the fire department posted a thank you to its Facebook page around 7 a.m. Monday.