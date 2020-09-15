TROUTVILLE — Firefighters from Brady Township and the surrounding area responded to a working garage fire at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday at 176 Main St. in Troutville.
The uninsured garage and its contents, owned by Mike Werner, were a total loss, said Brady Township Fire Chief Russ Perks. A cost estimate was not yet available.
"Despite dry conditions, there was a good water supply on scene," said Perks, noting there was a fill site at Wise's pond on Route 410. "We were able to contain the fire very rapidly."
The cause is being listed as accidental, said Perks.
Other fire departments assisting at the scene included Rockton, Sandy Township, DuBois, Jefferson 8 from Sykesville, Jefferson 17 out of Big Run and a tanker from Reynoldsville Borough.
The owner, who tried to put the fire out before firefighters arrived, was treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Brady Township Ambulance Service.
Firefighters were at the scene until about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.