LUTHERSBURG — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire early Tuesday morning which destroyed an Amish-owned sawmill located at 384 Evergreen Road in Brady Township near Luthersburg, according to township fire Chief Russ Perks.
Fire crews were dispatched by Clearfield County 911 at 1 a.m. and upon their arrival, Perks said, the sawmill was fully engulfed in flames.
"We ended up bringing in more tankers for supplying water to it," said Perks. Fill sites were established off a hydrant by Bell Telephone in the township and off Wise's pond on Route 410 near Troutville.
Perks estimated that there were approximately 75 firefighters on scene, including crews from DuBois, Sandy Township, Rockton, Curwensville, Grampian, Jefferson County Station 8 Sykesville, Jefferson County Station 17 Big Run and Station 6 Reynoldsville.
"The structure collapsed within minutes of our arrival," said Perks. "The wind was a major factor out of the south, it was really pushing the fire. It was an inferno. It was unreal. We made an attack, using DuBois' aerial, starting on the overhaul. We had to do rotations because the heat was so intense. With multiple companies like that, everybody worked phenomenally well together."
One firefighter was treated for smoke and heat inhalation, but he is OK now, said Perks.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department and the state police fire marshal.
"We believe it was accidental," said Perks. "We feel it was combustible from the sawdust due to the heat and humidity."
Although a damage estimate was not available, Perks said the structure, insured through Amish Aid Plan, was a total loss.
"It was a major devastation hit to our community. It is a tremendous loss," said Perks. "There are nine or 10 guys out of a job right now. One of the Amish men said he's been doing it for 22 years. They supply a lot of lumber to the mills."
Firefighters were at the scene until about 8 a.m.