DuBOIS — A Sandy Township resident lost his home to an early Wednesday morning fire, according to fire Chief Rob Burgeson.
Township firefighters, along with the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. and Goodwill Hose Co. from the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, were called at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday to a reported structure fire at 841 Lundgren Road.
Burgeson said DuBois firefighters arrived first at the scene and found the rear of the home heavily engulfed in flames.
One man was able to escape the home without injury, said Burgeson, but two dogs were trapped in the home.
"We were able to save one dog, but one of the dogs did pass away," said Burgeson.
Although crews did a good job getting the fire under control, the house was a total loss, said Burgeson. Firefighters were able to save the garage area, however. At this time, estimated damage is listed between $250,000 and $275,000.
Approximately 40 firefighters were on scene, said Burgeson. Clearfield Borough Fire Department transferred one engine to Station 39 (North Point Fire Co.) and Sykesville Fire Department transferred one engine to Station 36 (West Sandy). Sandy Township police and DuSAN Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The state police fire marshal has ruled the cause of the fire accidental in nature, said Burgeson.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to offer assistance to the homeowner.
Firefighters were at the scene until 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.