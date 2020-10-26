DuBOIS — A log cabin home in Treasure Lake was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, according to Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Beers.
At 1:51 p.m., firefighters were called to a reported working structure fire at a home located at 1241 San Andres Road.
“The fire was well involved when the first engine arrived on scene,” said Beers.
Two people, including homeowner David Royer, were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the home. However, a couple of pets perished in the fire, said Beers.
“We did knock the fire down right away, but it just took hold so well into the house that it was tough getting into the walls,” said Beers. “There were no issues with water.”
There were no injuries to firefighters on the scene, said Beers.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The fire marshal was called in to investigate, but it is not suspicious in nature.
The insured house was a total loss, said Beers.
All Sandy Township fire units responded. Other fire departments assisting at the scene included City of DuBois, Penfield and Union Township. The Sandy Township Police Department and DuSAN Ambulance also assisted. Sykesville and Lawrence Township fire departments were on standby.
Firefighters were at the scene until about 8 p.m. Sunday.