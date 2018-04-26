DuBOIS — Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded when an automatic fire alarm sounded Saturday morning at Christ The King Manor Nursing Home located at 1100 W. Long Ave.
Luckily, it was just a drill.
“We’re going to simulate a fire in the laundry room, and the fire departments will come in and take care of that area, and expel all the smoke, and get the residents out,” said Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Sam Marrara before the drill.
The nursing home used employees and relatives of employees to simulate patients.
After the fire in the laundry room, another scenario occurred in which a room was on fire, Marrara said.
“They’re going to evacuate the 20-bed area that’s around that room, and then they’ll act like they go in and lock the fire down,” Marrara said.”Then we’ll do the same thing, take the patients out, and then we’ll just go from there.”
Every year, the state mandates that nursing homes have a drill, as well as a tabletop drill.
Tabletop exercises are discussion-based sessions in which team members meet in an informal, classroom setting to discuss their roles during an emergency and their responses to a particular emergency situation. A facilitator guides participants through a discussion of one or more scenarios.
“This is going to be their drill for this year, and then we do drills at all the nursing homes, including the DuBois Nursing Home, The DuBois Village and Nelson’s Golden Years,” Marrara said.
“We have already had a tabletop at the DuBois Nursing Home in January, I think it was. The weather’s getting nicer, so we thought that this is the first one that Christ The King’s having, and we’re going to take and do the drill for them,” Marrara said.
In addition to the fire department, DuBois EMS and DuSAN ambulance services participated in the drill.
“This training is not just for the firefighters,” Marrara said. “It’s a chance for the patients to get used to the firefighters, too. They see a firefighter coming in, and they’re all dressed up. They got the air pack on, and they got the face piece on, and they don’t think they’re monsters, or something like that. The residents get used to the firemen. The firemen get used to carrying patients out, and they just get familiar with each other.”
