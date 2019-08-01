REYNOLDSVILLE — Ten fire stations responded to help fight a fire that started in the China One building on Main Street in Reynoldsville around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Members of the Reynoldsville Police Department were attending a borough council meeting next door in the municipal building when the fire started. Police called in the fire, and evacuated the rest of the building’s occupants.
Bystanders, including off-duty officer Jeffrey Winfield, were trying to contain the fire using fire extinguishers when the Reynoldsville Fire Department arrived at the scene.
Reynoldsville Fire Chief Darren Scolese said flames were coming out of the restaurant’s front window when he arrived.
“The first guys in got a good hit on the fire,” Chief Scolese said.
The fire was called in to Jefferson County Control as a “high hazard box” by Scolese, which is a plan set in place for bigger buildings, or buildings with high occupancy. This is simply a way of asking county dispatchers to send additional resources to help ensure the fire is handled as quickly as possible.
A total of 10 fire stations responded to the fire including; Sykesville, McAlmont Township, Brookville, Pine Creek Township, three DuBois Stations, and West Sandy.
Eventually, Main Street was shut down to accommodate the incoming fire trucks.
Firefighters managed to limit the fire to the front of the building and minimize the damage. The fire was located between the ceiling and the floor of the apartments above, so firefighters quickly began tearing out the ceiling to ensure the fire was out.
Scolese said the fire seemed to be of electrical origins. It is still being investigated by a State Police Fire Marshal at this time.
There was no one in the building at the time of the fire, and no one has been staying in the apartments located above the restaurant. There were no injuries. There is an estimated $20,000 in damage to the building, officials said.