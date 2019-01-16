DuBOIS — A house fire shortly before midnight Tuesday in the City of DuBois has left a family homeless, according to city fire Chief Joe Mitchell.
Mitchell said firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at 11:54 p.m. Monday at 2 Arminta St. and found the two-story house was filled with smoke.
“Three people were home at the time of the fire and they were all taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment,” Mitchell said. He said he did not believe the injuries were serious.
According to a report issued by State Police Fire Marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti Tuesday evening, Laurel E. Burgess, 72, was watching television and discovered the fire after it quit working. A 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were sleeping at the time. Burgess and the girl escaped onto a porch roof from a second floor window and were rescued by firefighters. The boy jumped from a second floor window and suffered a minor injury.
In addition, two dogs and three cats were rescued from inside of the home.
The fire marshal determined that the fire originated on the first floor as the result of electrical overheating at a three-blade to two-blade adaptor between a surge protector cord and an electrical outlet. There were no operational smoke detectors in the home.
Damage is estimated at $85,000. The property was insured for $100,000, Mitchell said.
The family is being taken care of by the American Red Cross, Mitchell added.
The pets have been taken to the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek temporarily.
Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours. They were assisted by DuBois and Sandy township police, as well as DuSAN and DuBois EMS.
