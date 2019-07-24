BROOKVILLE — The Frosty Freeze in Brookville caught fire late Tuesday morning.
At about 11:40 a.m. Pinecreek, Brookville, Sigel and Corsica volunteer fire departments were called to the fire at the ice cream shop just outside of Brookville, on Route 36, heading towards Sigel.
According to Pinecreek Fire Chief Don Pangallo, the fire was a grease fire that started in the building. He said the hood system above the fryers kept the fire mostly contained.
He said firefighters had to take the ceiling down to make sure no fire had spread up into that area of the building.
Most of the damage the building sustained is smoke and water related damage.
The owner, Ben Carrier, was out of the state at the time of the fire. He said he has only seen pictures of the damage at this time, but doesn’t expect repairs to take too long.
“Until the adjuster gets in there, we can’t know anything for sure,” Carrier said.
Even though he hasn’t seen the damages first hand, he does expect the restaurant to be open again this summer.
“We’ll definitely be re-open this summer, for sure,” Carrier said.
All the fire stations involved managed to respond in a timely manner and keep the fire from destroying the popular restaurant. Regardless, it will have to be closed for a short time for the repairs to be made.