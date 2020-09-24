BROCKWAY — Fire companies from all across the Tri-County Area came together for a training that simulated a real house fire this month.
The property along Route 28 is owned by Dave Byler. He operates the sawmill there and wanted to get that structure gone. By contacting the fire department, he gets rid of the house but also provides valuable experience for firefighters.
“We’re thankful that he donated the use of this house for this training,” Brockway Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Hoskavich said. “We have people here from Brockway, Horton Township, DuBois, Perry Township, Ridgway, Pine Creek, and as far away as Houtzdale. It’s good to see a lot of young and veteran firefighters here to hone their skills.”
Brockway’s Devin Trentini led the training, assisted by Scott Kerr and Chad Guaglianone from Horton Township. Seventeen students arrived that Saturday morning to take part in the training.
In the center of the activity was an accountability board. Every instructor’s name was marked, and it was divided by the shifts each group would take. The blocks on the board had times, rotations, who was on break, and who was established for safety. Hanging from the board were identification tags and keys.
“It coordinates where every instructor is and with which students,” Hoskavich said. “That way we know where everyone is at every moment. You have tags for every person entering that building and in the hot zone. So, if anything were to happen, if they have a problem, we know right away who those people are and where they are.”
LuAnn Murray from Pine Creek Fire Department managed the accountability board. The complexity of that board mimicked the difficult of managing the event. From the paperwork needed to set it up to actually performing the training, the firefighters were managing a lot of moving parts.
“There are a lot of logistics with this,” Hoskavich said. “We have a state highway that we don’t want to keep shut down for too long, so we want to keep things moving and do as much as we can in as little time as possible.”
The water supply needed to be established first. They had a fill site on Sugar Hill Road, tankers got filled there, and then they came back to the scene and emptied into the drop tanks by Route 28. That water was drafted by the supply engine and then relayed to the attack engine.
The set-up involved getting the water, laying the hose lines, then putting ladders where they would be needed, and setting up emergency evacuation options in case that would be needed.
“We’re just getting everything preset so everything is more fluid when we start,” Hoskavich said.
Each group had an instructor overseeing the operation. Incident command coordinated the event and a rapid intervention team stood ready in case of emergency.
“We have instructors everywhere,” Hoskavich said. “Everyone will be monitored.”
The ignition crew went into the house and stacked wooden pallets with hay bales in corners. The trainers cannot use accelerants or furniture, so the fluffed-out straw is the best way they had to get the fire building and moving quickly. They marked out the walls of each room in the order they would burn. The first burn location was in a bedroom on the second floor.
The darkened interior of the house had bare floorboards and old wooden paneling. A narrow staircase led to the second floor with low ceilings and a side room that was built like an attic crawlspace. The firefighters cut out window frames to make man-sized openings in the structure and put ladders there. In an emergency, firefighters could quickly get to those openings and out of the building.
“One of the things we want to show students what fire growth looks like,” Hoskavich said. “How it finds air and travels to it, what that looks like. It’s vital information when students understand how fire behaves. When you understand how it behaves, it’s easier to put it out.”
The hay helped create a smoke-filled environment as it burns, showing students what the environment inside a burning house looks like.
Once the fire starts, the students and instructors try to keep the fire contained to the walls and floors are structurally sound for another fire.
“Once the fire builds, starts rolling across the ceilings in the upstairs, the instructors have them put it out,” Hoskavich said. “But it won’t be completely out. There will still be enough there to start another fire. That crew backs out, in the next five minutes, the fire will build back up. Once that happens, the next team comes in. It’s a coordinated effort – once one team comes out, the other team is ready to go.”
Hoskavich said that the house is a variable in the planning.
“A lot of the timing depends on the structure itself,” he said. “They do their best to keep the fire out of the voids in the building, but it gets there, and if gets into the walls and the roof – it’s an old home – it will go from low to high really quickly and gets to the roof. Once it gets to the roof, we’re done.”
The wind that day made each fire act differently. Each time a team went to work, the fire showed them something new and different. As the day went out, the training proved valuable even with crews were not directly fighting the fire.
The instructors hoped to have 12 fires, allowing each team could see two. The fire reached the burn-down phase one fire short of the goal. As it burned, the fire departments had an excavator on hand to make sure the collapse was orderly and did not fall where it was not wanted.
The training also had a solemn aspect. It was the day after the anniversary of 9/11, so the gathered departments had a moment of silence for the victims of that attack. They also had more-personal remembrances on that day. Fire Police Captain Ben Bortle passed away earlier in the week, so they honored him. They also took a moment to remember late Brockway Fire Chief Jeff Fustine.
After the house burned to the ground, Hoskavich got a chance to evaluate the experience.
“Newer firefighters had an opportunity to experience a fire inside for the first time,” he said. “Students outside saw value in tasks that may be less glamorous. Backup crews got to assist primary crews with fire that circled around them. Support crews honed their skills in water supply tasks. It was very valuable.”
Hoskavich said that even experienced firefighters came away from the Saturday training with a new appreciation for what they do. He added that everyone involved performed well.
“We couldn’t have been more pleased with the outcome,” he said.