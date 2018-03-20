CURWENSVILLE — A local winery is part of the 10th season of the Fireball Run television series which has premiered on Amazon Video.
Entire episodes of the 26-episode adventure-travel series took place in and near Starr Hill Vineyards in Curwensville. Season 10, titled Anniversary Edition, spotlights the area history, sights, and attractions.
“I am proud to release our best season to date and grateful to Starr Hill Vineyards who not only recruited the series to the area, but also served as an official sponsor of the series,” said Executive Producer and creator JJ Sanchez.
Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery had been a corporate sponsor for the last five years for the “race to recover America’s missing children,” said Kenn Starr of Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery.
“Executive producer and creator of the show JJ Sanchez had told me that they would be shooting the show on the east coast and that they wanted to include Starr Hill as a destination in the show,” Starr said. “We had signed the letter of intent and off we went. As associate producer of our destination, I coordinated the areas where the teams would do the missions.”
“The experience is once in a lifetime, sometimes more than once in a lifetime as friends of mine have been on the show since the beginning,” said Starr. “Like meeting the original He-Man, Larry Opiela per picture, or holding a original document from John Quincy Adams.”
Fireball Run is best described as a contest, history, and travel show combined. Filmed authentically in real-time, Fireball Run chronicles the 2,000-mile adventurous journey of 40 driving teams as they receive several clues which if solved, lead to rare, historic, or epic experiences within the destinations featured in the series.
Teams receive points for successfully locating and experiencing each location. No easy task; solving the clues often involves assistance from a strong support team of fans, family, friends.
The Starr Hill family participated in the competition. Ken Starr and son Kenn Starr, represented as team Starr. How well did they score driving the company Dodge minivan against vehicles ranging from Ferraris and McLarens to the Time Car from Back to the Future? You’re in luck if you have an Amazon Prime account. The series is distributed by Amazon and bingeing is free for Prime members. Alternatively, persons can go to Amazon to buy, download and keep the entire season.
Since 2007, the series has leveraged its exposure to support Child Rescue Network, a 501©(3) charity. Fireball Run is equally renowned for its Race To Recover America’s Missing Children. Each competing team is assigned a child missing from their local region and provided 2000 posters featuring the child to distribute along the 2,000-mile, ten-day journey. The series has since aided in the successful recovery of 50 missing children.
