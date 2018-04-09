DuBOIS — Sandy Township firefighters Dana Smith and Joe Runyon have a special place in their hearts for dogs — even before they helped save a dog’s life in a fire on March 26.
“We’re hunters,” said Smith. “I have a bird dog and she is like our best buddy. We go out hunting with her, we have so much fun.”
Runyon and his wife, Lisa, also just got a dog last weekend, after three dogs’ lives were saved by firefighters from both Sandy and Sykesville volunteer firefighters.
“It’s a Great Dane mix. My wife and I had been wanting a dog for a long time, and one of the things that kind of made me change my mind because I was never really into getting a dog was this whole situation that happened with us being able to save a dog from the fire.”
That Saturday following the fire, Runyon and his wife rescued a dog from the Gateway Humane Society’s shelter in Falls Creek.
“We went out to see it and what crossed my mind was, ‘Hey, I can save this dog from the shelter. Who knows what could happen to it otherwise?” Runyon said.
It’s like saving a dog twice.
“Yeah, in a different way, but yes, we did,” Runyon said.
Four-year-old Roscoe is adjusting well to his new home, Lisa noted.
