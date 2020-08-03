DuBOIS — Area fire departments recently participated in a 16-hour structure fire class training on Bogle Road in Sandy Township, according to township fire Chief Bill Beers.
“The training was a big success, especially dealing with the hot temperatures over the weekend and how great all of the local fire departments worked as a team to accomplish this training,” said Beers.
The training was held the weekend of July 25-26 and Beers said approximately 60 firefighters participated. In addition to Sandy Township, firefighters from DuBois, Brockway, Sykesville, Reynoldsville, Penfield, Brady Township, Union Township and Big Run also were in attendance.
DuSAN Ambulance also was on hand for rehab, which means to check the firefighters for vitals after they came out of the house after their evaluation, said Beers.
The training took place at a house located at 249 Bogle Road. Beers said a Sandy Township resident donated the house for the training.