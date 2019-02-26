SYKESVILLE — Symmco Inc. in Sykesville, which designs and manufactures powdered metal components, was still operating as usual Monday despite an early morning fire, according to Sykesville Fire Chief Kevin Yamrick.
At 5:07 a.m., employees at Symmco, located at 40 S. Park Ave., called in a report of smoke coming from the roof area above a furnace used to heat-treat materials, said Yamrick.
Even though the fire was difficult to get to since there was a layer of insulation, a metal roof, another layer of insulation, and then a rubber roof, firefighters had the fire initially contained in about 40 minutes. Due to the high winds, sparks were blown to a couple of other adjoining roofs on another building but those were also extinguished quickly.
No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at approximately $25,000.
Also assisting at the scene were firefighters from Reynoldsville, McCalmont Township, Punxsutawney, Big Run, Big Run, Brady Township, DuBois and Sandy Township. Ambulance 80, from Sykesville, and Amserv DuSAN were also at the scene.
