DuBOIS — The 911 call came in as child entrapment.
“People were hustling,” Sandy Township volunteer firefighter Dana Smith recalled about the March 26 fire that destroyed a family’s home at 70 Walls Road.
Fortunately, a teenage boy was the only one home at the time and had gotten out by the time firefighters arrived.
Still, three dogs remained inside.
Knowing the dogs were still in there, firefighters from Sykesville and West Sandy Station 36 went into the home and, thankfully, were able to bring the dogs outside.
“One of the things people don’t understand is that you should never sleep with your bedroom door open,” Smith said. “Things as simple as the door can save lives. The door was closed and that door being closed allowed them to get to these pets and get them out.”
Exhausted and heat-stressed by dragging 5-inch waterlines to fight the fire, that’s when Smith and some of the other firefighters took the dogs out of the arms of the firemen who rescued them from the house.
One of the dogs was set down and went for parts unknown, said Smith.
“They got the other two dogs separated and there were three in our group, Dana, myself and Bud Gearhart,” said Oklahoma Fire Chief Joe Runyon. “When I first approached, Dana was already there, Bud was already there. I had pulled my air mask off thinking maybe we could give them some air.”
“At that time, Dana said that the air wouldn’t work, we’d need to get it oxygen,” Runyon said. “So we called for an oxygen bag, so we can get some oxygen on the dogs. While we were waiting for the oxygen to get there, the toy-sized dog actually went into cardiac arrest. Dana showed me how to do CPR on the dog. I’ve never done that before on an animal. Dana showed me how to do it and then he did the mouth to snout on the dog and we were able to bring the dog back.”
Runyon, a firefighter for 27 years, said the outcome was pretty great.
“To be able to bring that dog back for that family was a great feeling,” Runyon said.
Meanwhile, the other larger dog had real bad smoke inhalation and was being taken care of by the Sykesville firefighters.
“They put a blanket underneath it and over the top of it to warm it. And they gave it oxygen,” said Smith. “We carry special little dog masks that fit over the snouts, and so they put that on it and had high flow O2 for a while. And just stimulated it, dried it off and stimulated it. Gave it oxygen and it came around pretty good.”
Smith, who is the fire department president and deputy chief, said it’s the second time he’s done CPR on a dog in his 40-plus years as a firefighter.
“I’ve been an EMT paramedic for about 40 years and probably about 15 years ago, actually when I was on the ambulance but we were on a fire standby, I think it was with Sandy Township, too, and we had a little dog come out and I just gave him two or three quick breaths and, you know, it came right around.”
With the toy dog in the March 26 fire, Smith said he doesn’t think he’s exaggerating saying he worked on that dog for 20 to 30 minutes.
“Initially, it wasn’t even in cardiac arrest. Initially, it was in respiratory arrest. So I tried to breathe for it for awhile and then all of a sudden it went into cardiac arrest,” Smith said. “So that’s when Joe and I started doing the team thing.”
The dog’s eyes started fluttering.
“Then we saw the pulse of its neck,” said Smith. “The pulse was still slow, so we kept compressing and then the pulse picked up, and then he pulled his tongue in his mouth actually, was a real good sign, because his tongue had been hanging out, he pulled his tongue in his mouth, and then he started coming around. Yeah, it was pretty cool.”
The firefighters assume the dogs are doing well now.
“I’d actually like to know how they’re doing, because they’re just like people, they could have brain damage, but we don’t know,” Smith said.
Runyon said they haven’t heard from the family.
“And that’s the sad thing, any time we go to any fire, any accident, anything like that, once that situation is over with, we usually don’t hear how the outcome is after that,” Runyon said.
Runyon said he never thought he’d save a dog or any animal.
“I never thought that it would ever happen. And honestly I hope that it never would have happened,” Runyon said of the fire.
After the fire, a neighbor, Dr. Michael Wingate, who is also a general surgeon with Penn Highlands DuBois and new to the area, said in a Courier Express article how amazed he was by watching what the firefighters did that night. He knew firefighters would risk their lives for people, but not for animals.
“No animal should have to die. Not on our watch,” said Smith. “I mean they’ve lost everything so if you can anchor on to something good out of the tragedy it can really make a big difference.”
It’s always a judgment call, however.
“Our number one goal always is to bring every firefighter back safe,” Smith said. “The second priority is the life of citizens. The third priority is stabilize the situation. And then it’s about saving pets and property. These decisions are flying at 100 miles an hour ... what’s the risk versus reward? And if it’s thought that you can do certain things, then you go ahead and proceed with it.”
After reading about Wingate’s praise for the volunteer firefighters’ bravery in the newspaper, Smith said, “Honestly, it touched the entire fire department.”
“We want to reach out to him and talk to him. We never get thank you’s like that,” Smith said. “We barely ever get thank you’s. Maybe a, ‘Hey thanks, fellas.’ We get a few letters, we get a few donations, but this guy, I mean honest to God, talk about just feeling good. We had a debriefing where we always critique our work, see if we can do things better. And of course, his article come up and everybody to a man to a woman, said that they’ve never seen such glowing comments. And it made us feel like a million dollars. It really did.”
In turn, the firefighters had nothing but good words to say about those in the medical field who help to save lives.
“I’ve worked with a lot of those guys from being a medic and what they do every day, they’re unsung heroes, too,” Smith said. “People just don’t realize how fortunate we are in the DuBois area, to have a hospital like Penn Highlands. They don’t realize how fortunate we are to have men and women, nurses, doctors, the technicians, everybody. I mean, we’re a very blessed community. And to have a fellow person in the same type of field give you kudos like that is just amazing.”
