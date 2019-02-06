BROCKWAY — Firefighters from the Brockway Area Volunteer Fire Department, with numerous departments from Jefferson and Clearfield counties, responded to a report of a fire in a downtown apartment building above the True Value Hardware store here Tuesday afternoon.
“Surprisingly, for that time of day, we had plenty of manpower from all the departments that responded,” Brockway Fire Chief Ralph Reed said.
Initial reports indicated that heavy smoke was coming from the building as a result of the fire, which occurred around 3:24 p.m. on the second floor of 457 Main St., Brockway.
According to Chief Reed, a single apartment on the second floor of the building caught fire. Someone working in the neighboring apartment smelled the smoke and got True Value’s manager. The manager then investigated and made the call.
State Police Fire Marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti reported that it was found the fire started because of an electrical issue in the kitchen area of Apartment 3 on the second floor of the building. The apartment’s tenant was Jordan M. Barroclough, 30, who was not at home at the time of the fire.
Five residents are displaced and True Value is closed until an electrician has a chance to check out the wiring. Damage is estimated at $100,000.
“There were no injuries and minimal fire damage,” Reed said. “It’s mostly smoke and water damage.”
The building is owned by Anthony Salandra, of Brockway, who was at the scene.
The building, which he has owned since 1972, is insured, said Salandra.
According to previous stories in The Courier Express, volunteer fire departments are facing a manpower problem as fewer and fewer residents volunteer. In the case of this fire, Chief Reed was supposed to be at work and had to come in. Other officers had to go to work or teach classes. Brockway Deputy Chief Mike Hoskavich was the first officer on the scene. The ladder truck got there right after the call was made.
In a previous article, Brockway Assistant Chief Devin Trentini said that the Pennsylvania Senate’s report on volunteer fire departments highlight a growing crisis.
“The report said we had 300,000 volunteers back in the 1970s,” he said. “Now, we have 38,000. I don’t want to be all doom-and-gloom. But there are communities in the state where, one day, when you call for help, no one will come.”
Thanks to mutual aid agreements, the fire departments in the area work together to make sure that their communities have the fire protection they need. Firefighters from Horton Township, Sandy Township, Falls Creek, and DuBois assisted Brockway on this call. Reynoldsville came to Falls Creek to be on standby.
