DuBOIS — Firehouse Pizzeria, under the new ownership of Jim and Kerry Geelen, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce.
First-time business owners, the Geelens officially reopened the business on Dec. 9 at its original location, 338 W. Long Ave., DuBois, at the corner of West Long Avenue and Main Street.
Jim Geelen said he and his wife purchased the pizzeria from previous owners Jim and Geni Whited, “because everybody loved the food.”
The restaurant, which has been located in downtown DuBois since 2014, will continue to offer the same great food — its popular pizza, pasta and buffets — and great service customers have enjoyed over the years, said Jim.
“We’ve kept the same suppliers and the same recipes,” he said.
The family-friendly restaurant also features the same fire department-themed decorations and equipment.
Though it’s the first time they have owned their own business, Geelen said he has worked for national pizza chains, including Domino’s corporate and Papa John’s corporate.
“It’s been challenging in different ways, but it’s also been very rewarding,” Geelen said.
Firehouse Pizzeria currently has 12 employees, said Geelen.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Customers can dine in, take-out or call for delivery at 814-371-8999.