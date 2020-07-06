EMPORIUM — Spring is usually the time of most concern for wildfires, but summer and fall can also warrant extra caution if the conditions are dry, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“We are currently experiencing beautiful conditions for summer vacations, hot, dry and sunny but these are also the conditions that could lead to increased wildfires, especially combined with fireworks,” said District Forester Jeanne M. Wambaugh.
“Fireworks have already resulted in wildfires in the area. Wildfires effect everyone and can ruin your fun, cost you financially, destroy property, and injure someone,” she said.
“Remember, we need your help to reduce the number of fires and the damage they can cause. It only takes one spark to start a fire but with your help, we can reduce wildfires and their impacts,” said Wambaugh.
For more information, please call the District Office at 814-486-3353. Individuals can visit online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us/. Also check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.