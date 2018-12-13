DuBOIS — When father-son pastors Mark and Matthew Montgomery talk about the church they serve, First Baptist Church in DuBois, they say the most unique aspect of the congregation is that it is multi-generational.
“There’s more than 400 people that would consider this to be their church; 25 percent of them would be children. We’ve got a pile of babies in our nursery,” said Pastor Mark.
Approximately five or six years ago, there were 10 babies a year born in a span of four years, said Mark, adding that seven were born this year.
“But then we go all the way up to the elderly. It’s not uncommon to have four generations,” said Mark.
In the 1870s, Mark said there were three small Baptist churches — one in DuBois, West Liberty area of Sandy Township and the Sykesville Church.
“There was a circuit-riding preacher that would go from church to church, especially in the winter. The idea was, ‘Let the preacher get through the snow and all of us will just stay in our little location,’” Mark said. First Baptist was formed in DuBois and has been there ever since.
There were struggles early on, with a building burning down, for example, said Mark. For years, First Baptist was located on Long Avenue where the Bethany Covenant Church is now. In the 1970s, Pastor Roy Hunter became the pastor who would record the longest service with the church, approximately 28 years.
“He (Hunter) had a real evangelistic heart and the church really started growing,” said Mark. “He’s the one that took the church and bought this property of 10 acres here and built this building and the school building, both located on Eastern Avenue. When people in DuBois say, ‘Oh, First Baptist Church ...’ most of them remember Pastor Hunter.”
During this dynamic growth period of the church, its DuBois Christian School was opened with approximately 225 students attending, said Mark.
“Now we’re building it back up. We had dropped down to about 70 students, and now it’s up to 127,” he said.
Both Mark and Matthew say the First Baptist Church is comprised of a “great group of people, a very loving group, very committed to the ministry.”
“For many years, we’d gone past DuBois on Interstate 80 for years and never thought twice about it, and then moving here, it’s like coming home,” said Mark.
On a recent Sunday morning, Mark said he was driving in and had his first Christmas tie on for the season. He thought to himself, ‘Oh, no. The auditorium’s not decorated.’”
“I walk in and the auditorium’s decorated,” Mark said. “There’s just people that do those kind of things. They don’t need me to remind them.”
FATHER-SON PASTORS
Matthew, 32, assistant pastor, represents the third generation of the Montgomery family to become a pastor.
“My dad was a pastor as well,” said Mark. “And so we all went to the same school and my dad, who passed away a couple of years ago, was a pastor for many years in New Jersey.
There wasn’t a plan for Matthew to serve at First Baptist, but there was a need and he had been on the staff for a while.
Matthew said he has a lot of friends who are in various ministries and he is often asked how it is working with his father.
“He’s really wise and I enjoy learning from him and watching him in ministry,” said Matthew.
Mark became the pastor at First Baptist on July 2, 2002. Matthew was in high school at the time and he finished out his last couple of years of high school and then went to Bible college.
“During that time, the church kind of sponsored myself and another young man from the church in a couple of internships. Then, when I graduated college, I was looking for a pastoral job. They offered me a job as an assistant pastor. I started in July of 2008,” Matthew said.
Mark, 65, attended Clarks Summit University and graduated in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in religious education. He was a school administrator for about 15 years. He went from being an administrator to an associate pastor of a large church in California 27 years ago.
“It was really at that point that the Lord really worked in my life, that I needed to be a pastor — a preaching pastor,” said Mark. “So, at the age of 48, this really was my first, full-time ministry as the lead pastor.”
Matthew and his wife, Erin, have two children, ages 5 and 2, and live in DuBois.
Mark and his wife, Deb, live at Treasure Lake, and have two other children, Mark, a tech analyst at Penn Highland DuBois, and an older child who is disabled and lives with her parents at home. Deb works part-time at DuBois Christian School as a math teacher.
PROGRAMS
The program list at First Baptist is lengthy, according to the pastors. There are the Christian School and Sunday School. There is also a youth group with approximately 80 active children.
“That is a huge part of our ministry, said Mark. “And then, obviously, you have all the ministries that deal with supporting them, you know, with their parents. The elderly, we’ve got a number of shut-ins. We have a number of programs.”
First Baptist Church’s mission is “to glorify God, to evangelize and then to build up,” said Mark. “But we also try to maintain a good relationship with the other churches in the community. We’ve done some joint ventures with them. We’ve hosted a couple of men’s conferences here where we worked with some of the other churches as part of that. During the first Aegis Mission Run in October, there were a number of churches that were part of that.”
“And so even though we’re our own entity and we’ve got our own ministries, we do recognize the need to be encouragement to the community,” said Mark. “Our people are pretty generous with like the Haven House, we have a food drive every month for them and for the food pantry,” said Mark. “We really want to do our part, even if they’re not a part of our church, to try to encourage our community, to show that respect and to help.”
God has really blessed First Baptist, Mark said.
“Now we want to use all the resources we have to be a blessing to our community,” said Matthew. “We’re also very thankful for the community that we’re a part of. The community’s been a blessing to First Baptist.”
