REYNOLDSVILLE — First and third-grade students at CG Johnson Elementary School were beaming with smiles as they each opened a customized box full of their favorite things Friday.
Thanks to car show fundraisers held throughout the year in the DuBois area and to Scholastic Corporation book donations, the First Class Children’s Foundation was able to donate “Imagination Boxes” to the students in the school’s gymnasium.
FCCF Founder Matt Reed said the organization is giving away 150 boxes in the DuBois Area School District, and boxes will also be given to classes at Oklahoma and Wasson elementary schools in the coming months.
Judy Newman, executive vice president of Scholastic NYC, attended the event. Newman donated 450 books this year, Reed said.
The boxes contained school and art supplies, as well as three Scholastic books, customized for each student. Students also chose their favorite candy.
Scholastic provided a survey for the students, who could choose their favorite superheroes and subjects. Children are more likely to succeed if they enjoy what they’re reading, Reed said.
“It’s all customized for them, so when they open it up, they know someone really thought of them,” Reed said of the boxes.
The event started with Reed speaking on stage. He, family and friends then called each student up individually, presenting them with their box. After the last student was called, there was a countdown so the students all opened their box at the same time, cheering as they did so.
The event took a lot of work, Reed said, and it was overwhelming and worth it to see the looks and the excitement the children displayed. Eighty-five boxes were distributed.
Reed will also be hosting an ice-cream social event at CG Elementary, he said.