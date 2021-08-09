DuBOIS — Once again, the First Class Children’s Foundation will be holding a “Fill Up The Truck” event to help gather school supplies for the Imagination Box program, according to founder Matt Reed.
The foundation is asking the public to help them “Fill Up The Truck” with new/unopened school supplies by bringing them to Parkside Community Center, 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois, from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Reed said First Class Children’s Foundation will be donating their Imagination Boxes, which are customized boxes of school supplies and Scholastic books, to all of the children attending Juniata Elementary School this fall.
Also at the event, they will be offering hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and soda all by monetary donation, said Reed.
“Come get whatever you’d like and you just have to make any monetary donation to our organization,” he said.
Monetary donations are also welcome if persons do not want to pick up school supplies. Reed said 100 percent of the proceeds will be used to purchase school supplies.
The most needed items for 2021 include: Crayons, colored pencils, construction paper, markers, No. 2 pencils, erasers. Needed items for 2022: School glue, blunt tip scissors, sharpeners, folders and glue sticks.