PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney First Commonwealth Bank was named the 2020 Outstanding Business of the Year during the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce award mixer Tuesday evening for its continued support of the community.
Financial Solutions Manager Dawn Martin and Regional President David Reed accepted the award from the chamber.
“I just want to say that we’re blessed to be in the Punxsy community, and I am blessed to work with the people that I work with everyday, my colleagues,” said Martin.
Chamber President Katie Laska presented the business of the year award, sighting all the ways the bank has contributed to the community.
“This year’s business of the year has been a cornerstone business, and a generous community partner for 50 years,” Laska said.
The employees have often served in leadership roles on community boards and advisory committees such as the Kiwanis Club, Community Actions, the Weather Discovery Center.
“Their monetary contributions have made significant and often tipping-point contributions to the continuance and success of many community-based organizations and projects,” Laska said.
She added that despite growth and expansion the business has seen, including Forbes 500 recognition, they continue to serve their community and customers, who are the foundation of success. The office also currently employs seven full-time and one part-time Punxsutawney residents.
According to Reed, the bank is about a $9 billion bank and has locations from Williamsport to Cincinnati.
Reed also spoke on behalf of the First Commonwealth Bank, joking that he thought he was only brought along for the public speaking.
“We at First Commonwealth Bank are so blessed to have Dawn and her team. Dawn is First Commonwealth Bank in this community and really within this region, and her dedication to the bank, but also the community is just really amazing,” Reed said.
He said it’s the small communities like Punxsutawney that are so important to the bank. In communities like these, they get to see the houses they do mortgages, the businesses expand, and see business owners and their children grow up.
“I think that’s just an amazing part of a small town in Pennsylvania and small town America, and we are just so very blessed to be a part of it,” Reed said.
First Commonwealth Bank was also presented with a letter from Congressman Glenn Thompson by Deborah Pontzer.