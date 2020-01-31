PUNXSUTAWNEY — The newest of the Phantastic Phil statues was revealed Thursday morning at the First Commonwealth Bank in Punxsutawney.
This is the 36th of the groundhog statues to be completed, and the seventh to be done by local artist Kelly Porada who is quickly becoming a groundhog art specialist.
“This is just the beginning of an amazing weekend here in the Punxsutawney area. I know it’s particularly exciting when Groundhog Day falls on a weekend. I heard in Indiana on my way here that all the hotels are sold out in Indiana County as well,” said Dave Reed, regional president of First Commonwealth Bank.
Reed added that the bank is honored to have one of the statues, and to have a good relationship with the Groundhog Club and chamber of commerce.
This Phil is the only one to have a working clock incorporated into the statue, which is prominently displayed in the center of the rodent’s stomach.
“First Commonwealth Bank is a major player in town. We appreciate what you’ve done for the Groundhog Club, we appreciate what you’ve done for the community. You are an asset to our community,” said Bill Deely, president of the Groundhog Club.
After thanking everyone for attending the reveal of the new statue, the tarp was pulled back to show the newest addition to the quickly growing collection of Phils in Punxsutawney.
There will be another Phantastic Phil statue revealed this morning at the souvenir shop, which is also a Kelly Porada creation.