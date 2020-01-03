COOKSBURG — Cook Forest was one of 39 state parks that participated in the First Day Hike initiative that took place on New Year’s Day.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources sponsored free guided hikes in 39 state parks on New Years Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hike initiative. The DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Friends of Cook Forest volunteers joined hikers on the trail.
Along with Dunn, 63 district State Representative Donna Oberlander also joined hikers for the day. They joined the 65 people who came out to hike in the forest to celebrate New Year’s Day.
Hikers met at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom at 1 p.m. New Year’s Day to prepare to set off on the first hike of the year.
This event is designed to promote a healthy start to the new year. Liggett Trail led hikers upstream near Tom’s Run, winding along the Old Growth Forested Wetland, a rare forest type. The hike was designed so anyone could participate, regardless of hiking experience.
This hike also offered the possibility of seeing some local wildlife out in the forest as well. Friends of Cook Forest shared that it was a great chance to see some animal tracks like a Coyote, fisher, and bobcat that are rarely seen during other times of the year.
Many hikers also brought their four-legged friends with them, choosing to make the hike with them. Dogs could be seen spread throughout the group as they began the walk up the road from the Log Cabin Environmental Classroom to the trailhead.
The hike also served to remind people that the stat eparks and forests are open year-round, even in the cold of winter, to offer outdoor fun and exercise.