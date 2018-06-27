DuBOIS — Gary Peterson, 79, gave a heartfelt thanks to everyone who came to see his new home Tuesday in the Sabula area of Sandy Township.
Originally from California, Peterson, with his dog Whitey, has been living in the first ever Echo Cottage in Pennsylvania — a home which was placed on the property of his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Don Robertson, and allows him to lead an independent life yet be close to his family.
“I’m so proud of this place. I appreciate it. It’s wonderful. It is really neat inside, and I’m sure that I’ll enjoy it,” Peterson said during the Echo Cottage Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which was attended by state Secretary of Aging Teresa Osborne and officials from Clearfield County and Sandy Township.
“When I came from California, I had to sell my ranch, and my wife passed away. I’d lost a daughter to cancer when she was 18, so it’s good see a lot of people. I’ve made a lot of new friends here,” Peterson, who has also suffered two strokes, said.
Having lived in Graystone Court in Clearfield for the last year or so, Peterson said that the weather in northern California is similar to Pennsylvania’s.
“We had the snow and the wind, earthquakes along with it,” Peterson said. “I miss my horses and things like that. I do hunt and fish. I’ve had a hard time with my rifle. It gets sort of heavy for me, but I’m managing.”
Don Robertson thanked Osborne for her vision of the Echo Cottage.
“You will see Gary with a new sense of security while he maintains his independence,” Robertson said. “The idea of providing someone who would be destined for assisted living with a clean, well built home that can be located on a family member’s property can change the way elder care is provided to many people. Not every home can support this type of arrangement. There are plenty of homes that can. We can return to family taking care of family.”
Robertson also thanked the Sandy Township Supervisors and solicitor who amended the zoning ordinance to make Osborne’s dream come to life.
“It took a lot of time. It took a lot of work, but you got it done,” Robertson said.
Robertson acknowledged the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., with its subsidiary Mature Resources Foundation, sought and received two grants — one from the Clearfield Affordable Trust Act and another from the Pennsylvania Fair Housing Act. The total amount of both grants was $65,000 which was used to build the Echo Cottage.
Mature Resources Foundation will own the cottage and rent will be charged Peterson, 30 percent of his income, to make it affordable for him.
“Although a great first start, it is only a start,” Robertson said. “Your work will continue to grow. As more and more people become aware of this opportunity, more and more applications will be submitted. This is a great opportunity for all of us to take care of our family members.”
He offered a challenge to Osborne.
“Although this type of home can be great for our elderly, I think there are more possibilities,” Robertson said. “People who have autism. People who have special needs. They could all live in something like this and enjoy a great life. My challenge for you is to create an opening for such cases. There is no shortage of opportunities for which the government can help to make a positive impact on people’s lives. This will, in the long run, save resources, provide for those who can still live an independent life and create an opportunity. This is also an opportunity to change our culture.”
