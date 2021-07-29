DuBOIS — This year’s Knockout Attraction at the Sykesville County Fair will be just that, boxing — amid farm animal displays, carnival rides and delicious foods — is one of the new activities this year.
Fair organizers, who say they do their best to stick to fair tradition and keep the event the same from year to year, were surprised at how popular the idea of an amateur boxing event grew to be when discussed.
On Wednesday, August 11, the First Annual Fight’s at the Fair will take place at the Sykesville County Fair. The Boxing Invitational will bring amateur boxers of all ages from local and out-of-town boxing clubs to the center ring. Boxer’s training out of the WPAL DuBois Fitness Center, will compete alongside the Pittsburgh National Team(Team 412), coached by James Hoy of Pittsburgh. Groups represented will include the Main Street Gym, Salisbury Maryland and Gyms from Baltimore, MD. Also expected to compete are multiple gyms from Western Pennsylvania.
Event coordinator Aaron M. Beatty, who works as executive director for the WPAL DuBois Fitness Center, expects the crowd to overflow the bleachers.
“We hope to be one of the main highlights of the fair. We expect to have a heck of a crowd even in our first year,” said Beatty, who matches boxers to ensure that the fights will be fair in terms of age and size of opponents.
He said the event generally attracts gifted male and female boxers ages 7 and older, some of whom are on the path to becoming world-class contenders.
One of those boxing stars is Michael “Spoonie” James, who says fighting at the county fair will be “Pretty Cool. I have never fought in front of 2000 people before, so i am really excited.”
“I’m looking forward to it because it sounds like a fun show,” said the Pittsburgh resident, who at 15 already has fought about 10 matches and is one of the top boxers nationally this year. Spoonie just won his division at the National Olympic Qualifiers in Lubbock, Texas.
“After you finish fighting, you can go play some games, and I like to do that type of stuff because I’m still a kid,” he said.
The Boxing Invitational at the Sykesville County Fair takes place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Barn Center.
Admission to the boxing matches is included in the price of fair entrance for around $6. VIP Tables can be purchased for $250 and seat eight people.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting the WPAL Team at info@wpal.org or 814-299-7640.