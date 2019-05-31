For the first time ever, the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department plans to host an After-Hours Garage Party following both nights of the 28th annual Community Days on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, according to General Chairman Bob Wachob.
Music will be provided by alternative rock band, Chase and the Barons, from 9:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday at the DuBois City Garage, located at 10 Parkway Drive. At the same time and location on Saturday, The Earthquakers will be playing at the event.
Though there will be no cover charge, food and legal beverages will be available for purchase. Those attending must be age 21 or older. The proceeds will benefit next year’s Community Days, said Wachob.
“The biggest reason we are doing this is because we are looking for ways to generate additional funds for Community Days,” said Wachob. “And this has the potential to generate some significant funds for Community Days.”
“It’s important to note that this doesn’t affect what Community Days is, or the family atmosphere of Community Days, or taking away from the non-profits making their money at Community Days,” said Wachob. “This is just a way to hit that age demographic, give them something to do after Community Days and, of course, at the same time, through the beverage sale, make some money towards helping fund next year’s Community Days.”
Based in Pittsburgh, Chase and the Barons are known for dressing loud and playing louder, according to their website.
“The band started when drummer Jake Stretch began to record a solo Chase Barron (a DuBois native) album. He recruited bass player Jake Rieger to play on the record as well, and the trio immediately meshed. Within a few months, the band added lead guitarist Mike Saunders and saxophonist Tyler Handyside, and began to truly refine their sound,” the website said.
Funded by the sales of their first two extended play albums, their debut full-length album “Live Wire Bed Fire” was produced by Jesse Naus at Red Caiman Studios. Its sound is centered around alt-rock, but explores punk and even R&B. The album’s singles have been gaining traction on Pittsburgh’s No. 1 alternative rock station 105.9 The X. The band has also digitally released several other tracks performed live on the same station for an exclusive, in-studio performance.
Each member of the band brings different influences to the table, including but not limited to funk, jazz, progressive rock, and psychedelia.
The Earthquakers, who dress like Amish carpenters, is a four-member rock band which started in 1994 “to re-invent how much fun people could have if they just left all of their cares at the door and decided to have the time of their lives,” according to their website.
DuBois Community Days, a two-day “celebration of the community” organized by the fire department and centered in the DuBois Memorial Park will once again offer a wide variety of family fun events. More details will be announced as they become available.