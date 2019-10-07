Hundreds gathered at the Sandy Township Recreation Park Saturday for the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Spirits & Street Eats Food Truck Festival, where a variety of food and beverages warmed people up on a sunny but brisk fall afternoon.
The food truck festival, which offered VIP early entrance at noon Saturday with general admission from 1-6 p.m., was set up similarly to a wine walk or a brew festival while offering a variety of food trucks from which to dine, along with tastings of wine, distillery products and beer from approximately 20 vendors. There was also live musical entertainment and a free cornhole tournament throughout the day. Attendees also received a commemorative wine glass.
“The bands sounded great, food lines were busy all day and everyone enjoyed the beverage tastings, too,” said chamber Executive Director Jodi August. “Thank you to our many friends, business sponsors, volunteers, and vendors who came out to support our very first ‘Spirits & Street Eats Food Truck Festival.’”
Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, who helped with the cornhole tournament, said the first-ever food truck festival was a “great event.”
“The chamber just did a fantastic job getting this all together and coordinating everything,” said Arbaugh. “Jodi August and Nick Suplizio (chamber events chairman) did an absolutely unbelievable job making it happen. I’m just so happy to see so many people out here enjoying our park and I really want to use this opportunity to market more events at our park and get more people into Sandy Township.”
The chamber and events committee members had been planning the festival since about the end of 2017, which is when Penn State DuBois students, majoring in business administration with a minor in marketing, teamed up with the chamber to conduct a market study.
One of those studies recommended a destination event for the area to bring people outside of the community into the community, said August.
“And their study proved that a food truck festival was an event that would attract people to our area,” said August.
At the end of Saturday’s food truck festival, August said, overall she was pleased.
“Those who wanted to be here had a great time,” she said. “We also had an amazing group of volunteers and events committee.”