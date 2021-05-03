DuBOIS — Though a chill was in the air, bright sunshine cast its rays on festival-goers on West Long Avenue Saturday during the first-ever Springfest hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc.
Those attending had a variety of food and drinks to choose from, could visit vendors and downtown shops, and listen to music from Brennan Bell of Tri County Church. Children received sidewalk chalk to decorate the sidewalks.
“Thank you to everyone who came downtown and to our vendors, musician and volunteers,” said Downtown DuBois Inc. President Linda Crandall. “Downtown is the heart of a community, and it’s good to see so many people at our downtown event. It was a beautiful day for it.”
Nine-year-old Charlotte Krach won the cookie baking contest with her homemade chocolate chip cookies and received a $25 gift certificate.
The event provided festival-goers an opportunity to visit the businesses in the downtown area, including some new businesses. Those include Unique Boutique, House to Home, Breaking Bread Homestyle Restaurant, Dream Catch and The Queen of Tarts.
The Avenue West hosted its own craft show just down the block from Springfest.