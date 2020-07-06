PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Festival in the Park concluded this weekend in the hot sunshine of the holiday weekend.
The festival finished without incident, with children enjoying the daily magician Greg Phillips, superheroes and princesses.
The bands during the week drew such a crowd that the concert fence was filled to the 250 person capacity, and people had to be turned away at times to watch from the food court. Chamber President Robert Cardamone said the week was great, and it was nice to so many people out.
Children had plenty to do throughout the week with children’s activities planned by SPLASH, and the bike rodeo to finish the week of fun.
The festival drew about 50 vendors to the park for the week, bringing crafters, nonprofits, and local organizations to Barclay Square to share information and wares.
The Garden Club held its annual plant sale on Friday in the empty space in front of the Community Garden to collect money for its beautification projects around town.
Pastor Devin Wintermyer of the New Beginnings Church in Walston entertained with balloon animals for children throughout the week. He not only made them for the children but had them take turns helping him with the twists and turns as he made them.
This was the first year for the Festival in the Park, as the previous festival held in Barclay Square in the summer was the Groundhog Festival. This first year has been a learning experience for the Chamber and festival committee, especially with the coronavirus in the back of most people’s minds. They are already preparing for the festival next year.