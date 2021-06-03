ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School first-grader Joseph Hanes created a program for elementary students that will now be recognized on a national level.
SSMSES first-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic said “eSpark learning,” an online program that helps teachers differentiate student instruction, recently held a nationwide competition for students to develop its newest game.
“eSpark” offers games, videos and digital activities for students, who can work independently and at their own pace, according to its website.
Hanes created a game called “Rainbow Time,” said Kocjancic. Through his creation, students “advance through the colors of the rainbow” by telling time correctly.
On May 28, Kocjancic said Hanes and SSMSES staff met with the developers of the game via Zoom, who are already beginning to create Hanes’ idea.
“We will all see it next year already, (available) for thousands and thousands of students to play,” she said.
Everyone is very excited for Hanes, said Kocjancic, and SSMSES administration was sure to congratulate him on his big accomplishment.