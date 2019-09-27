ST. MARYS — First graders at South St. Marys Street Elementary School were anxiously awaiting the arrival of monarch butterflies recently, watching them grow and releasing them.
Assistant Principal Julie Boyer said the butterflies in Heather Kocjancic’s class hatched this week. The first-grade curriculum requires teachers to educate the students on life cycles.
“As part of that unit, the students learned about plant life (pumpkins), frogs and butterflies,” Boyer said. “This particular unit was fascinating, because students were able to experience the formation of a butterfly, from its beginning stage as a larvae.”
Student Ellie Slye brought six larvae into the classroom, Boyer said.
“The students enjoyed coming to school everyday to observe the changes,” Boyer said.
Once the butterflies hatched, the class named one “Unspeakable,” Boyer said.
“The butterfly loved the kids so much that it hung on to Lachian Wingard’s leg,” Boyer said. “They were sad to say farewell, but grateful for such a rewarding learning experience.”