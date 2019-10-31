ST MARYS — Nearly 130 first graders at South St. Marys Street Elementary School were dressed in their Halloween costumes when they visited Elk Towers residents Wednesday afternoon.
SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar said first-grade students have been visiting residents at the affordable housing unit on Center Street for several years.
“First grade provides this trip to bring the fun of the holiday to local residents at Elk Towers,” she said. “The students get to participate in a community event and bring joy to our senior citizens.”
SSMSES students walked to the facility, which is also a beneficial experience for them, Kuhar said.
“They get to see the local downtown community, walk by various businesses and participate in their very own ‘parade’ of sorts,” she said.
The school also receives feedback from area businesses that enjoy seeing the children walk by, Kuhar added.
Students showed off their costumes, visited with residents and also sang songs they prepared. Students also made the residents a craft.
“The residents love this and look forward to the event each year,” Kuhar said. “Our little ones get to experience what it means to support our local community, bringing happiness just by being present to another.”
All of the other grades also enjoyed Halloween events Wednesday afternoon, including a school parade in the gymnasium, dancing to the “Monster Mash” and sharing goodies.