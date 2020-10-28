ST. MARYS — Each October, the residents of Elk Towers enjoy costumes and a short musical concert put on by South St. Marys Street Elementary School students. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, plans have slightly changed this year.
SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar said first-grade students have been visiting residents at the affordable housing unit on Center Street for several years.
“Although they will not be able to head inside to visit the residents at Elk Towers, they thought it might still be fun to share their holiday spirit from outside,” she said.
First-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic said the students will still dress up and parade downtown as they normally would.
“Residents will still get to enjoy the young kids and see them in their costumes, as they are blocking off their parking lot for a route for us,” she said.
Students will not be singing their Halloween tunes this year, Kocjancic said.
“It’s in order to keep the residents safe, and they will be watching the parade from a safe distance,” she said.
The school also receives feedback from area businesses that enjoy seeing the children walk by, Kuhar added, and several hand out goodies.
“The residents love seeing our costumes and the young kids, so it is important that we still give them that opportunity for enjoyment,” she said.