JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market shut down Market Street for the first event of 2021 held Wednesday.
The regionally-sourced community market, which is offering farm-fresh produce, baked goods, artisan vendors, canned goods and more, will be held each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.
Stephanie Distler, who is co-managing the market with Nancy Parana, said the season will last until Sept. 15, and she expects to have at least 30 vendors participating.
KJ’s Cafe was open with a limited menu, including pizza, wings, hot dogs and drinks during the market.
According to the Facebook page, the market is also welcoming of demonstrators, chainsaw carvers, authors and more.
Besides fresh produce from vendors like Big Maple Family Farms, plants, maple syrup and hanging baskets, The Gypsy Wagon Food Truck served New Orleans-themed cuisine there Wednesday. Organizations also were present to spread the word about their cause, including The Mecca-Mann Mission, Inc., and Elk County-based group of mothers looking to support those who are struggling.
“It was a fabulous first JFAM of the season,” Distler said.
The Johnsonburg Public Library also held a book sale, while tours were given of The Brick Block, an initiative of the Johnsonburg Community Trust.
Members of the Knights Open Mic online group played guitar and sang in front of KJ’s Cafe as market goers walked the street.
“We are looking to grow the music scene on Market Wednesdays, and welcome all musicians to join in for open mic,” said Distler.
Following the market, there will be special events, said Distler, including Johnsonburg Alumni & Friends Reunion Weekend, which will feature a ‘70s theme, music night market from 6-10 p.m. and more the weekend of Sept. 10.
Email johnsonburgfam@gmail.com for a vendor application. Visit Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market on Facebook for updates.