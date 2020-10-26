DuBOIS –The first leaf collection of the fall will take place this week in DuBois.
Leaf bags should be put out at curbside on the regular night of garbage pickup. The bags should be untied.
The DuBois City Council held a work session Thursday afternoon at which it appointed Dan Shepherd to the Civil Service Commission and reappointed Dan McMahon.
A request for a handicapped parking place for Jack Sellers at 110 E. Washington Ave. was approved. The council noted that residents/users assume the liability of the designated spaces.
Council responded to a letter from Marianne Sweden suggesting items that need to be addressed in the neighborhood of Kirk Alley and West Washington Avenue.
The berm on the north side bordering 812 W. Washington Ave. will be replaced to help with water runoff and a speed bump to slow down traffic will be taken care of as well.
The council declined to limit parking along Chestnut Street between West Washington and West Long Avenue to one side of the street and will not install a speed bump to slow traffic on Spruce Alley.
The annual Halloween Parade in the city will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday (Halloween Day) and trick-or-treating will follow from 6-8 p.m. by porch light invitation only.
Two proclamations were adopted. The first urges residents to check/change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they turn the clocks back at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. The second proclaims Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and urges residents to make appropriate observances to honor those who have served in the Armed Forces.
Prior to the work session, the council held the second public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2020 Community Development Block Grant allocation. The city will use $249,982 of its 2020 funds and $225,018 from 2021’s to purchase a 1,500-gpm pumper fire truck. The city expects to pass a resolution to submit the CDBG application at its Monday regular meeting.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel suggested –and the council agreed –to provide training for police officers in dealing with those with mental health issues. The training will be provided by Service Access and Management Inc. and will be offered to Sandy Township officers as well as the city’s force.
The council’s regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the council’s chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.