DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Board of Supervisors held a special budget workshop Monday for the annual planning of the 2020 budget. The budget, as currently proposed, includes a property tax increase of 2.5 mills.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the budget was crafted with guidance from the supervisors and department heads with the following goals in mind:
- Take all necessary steps to minimize the amount of any increase in taxes.
- Reduce sanitary sewer rates for residential and industrial customers.
- Evaluate all options to ensure the township is getting the best rates and deals for goods, services and insurances.
- Create a revenue stream for construction of a new township building and reduce overall future debt service.
- Hire a new police officer and public works employee.
- Conduct as many improvements in house as possible to keep costs down.
- Offset rising medical insurance costs by changing plan benefits for administrative staff.
Arbaugh said the budget process began in August with the department heads meeting with the township manager to review requests and long-term capital improvement plan projections. Revenue projections were then developed based upon three quarters of information and revenues and expenditures were reviewed since 2014.
The increased tax rate of 2.5 mills will cost township residents with a home at the average fair market value of $129,500 (average median assessed valuation of $15,793) an additional $39.49 per year or $3.29 per month. The increase proposes a 0.5 mill property tax increase in the general fund, a 1.0 mill property tax dedicated to the highway equipment fund and a 1.0 mill property tax dedicated to the new building fund.
Projections for local receipts from local enabling taxes (local services, real estate transfer and earned income) are about $11,000 above 2019 budget projections. The township anticipates license and permitting, fines and intergovernmental revenue sources to remain relatively flat based upon 2019 projections. Arbaugh said the township anticipates a revenue increase of approximately $8,000 for public safety in 2020 based upon anticipated increase in zoning fees, and an increase in fees collected associated with the booking center.
New sanitary rates were developed based on savings realized through the negotiation of a sanitary sewer agreement with the City of DuBois, Arbaugh said. The new proposed rates for residential and commercial customers are a flat $18.50 per 1,000 gallons of usage and a $12.25 monthly maintenance fee. This reduces the average monthly bill for an average customer using 3,000 gallons per month from the FY2019 rate of $73.75 to $67.75 or a savings of $72 annually.
The new proposed rates for industrial customers is $18.50 per 1,000 gallons for 0-1 million gallons of usage, $10.50 per 1,000 gallons for 1 million-3.5 million gallons of usage, and $6.50 per 1,000 gallons for usage over 3.5 million gallon. Based upon historic usage information from our largest industrial customer, this rate structure provides an effective rate of $12.17 per 1,000 gallons based upon sewer usage of 3.877 million gallons per month. The 2019 rate structure provided an effective rate of $14.86 per 1,000 gallons. This reduces the average monthly rate for the largest industrial user from $57,612 to $47,183 per month.