RIDGWAY — The history of First Lutheran Church in Ridgway stretches back nearly 150 years.
Beginning in 1872, with a congregation of 35, the church first formed on a lot donated by John Ridgway, a descendant of town founder Jacob Ridgway.
Services were originally held in German and Swedish, in addition to English.
The original building was constructed of wood.
The oldest section of the current building was constructed in 1913 and features Hyde Murphy woodwork.
Of note is the “good shepherd” stained glass window, which was above the altar and now is above the fellowship hall.
The current parsonage was built in 1924. After construction, the old parsonage was put on rollers and moved to Allenhurst Avenue.
In 1962, facing a crunch for space, a wing was added, which now houses Ann Forbes preschool, in addition to providing expanded space for First Lutheran.
“We kind of ran out of room,” church Secretary Mimi Laughner said. “We were holding Sunday school in the basement of the parsonage.”
