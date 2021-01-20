DuBOIS — The first part of the sidewalk project on Maple Avenue has been completed, according to DuBois City Manager John "Herm" Suplizio.
"This is the first of many parts of the sidewalk project," said Suplizio. "There's going to be a lot going on on Maple Avenue this year, but one of the biggest parts is the sidewalk project."
One of the first steps necessary for the project was to remove the trees on Maple Avenue.
"People have to understand the majority of these trees were all rotting," said Suplizio. "They were also not trimmed correctly. That being said, the roots lifted all the sidewalks up."
Another issue with the trees was that they hindered visibility.
Suplizio said the Maple Avenue project is part of the city's Streetscape Project.
"We want to continue it. We're hoping to have all new sidewalks in there hopefully by the end of this year," said Suplizio.
Suplizio said the city appreciated the public's cooperation with regard to the traffic issues.
"We tried to work on those traffic issues. It will be done a lot better when we do the water line and the sidewalk project and it will look beautiful when it's all done," he said.
Maple Avenue is part of a rehabilitation project for new water lines, sewer lines, sidewalks and lighting.