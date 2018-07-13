DuBOIS — Construction of the new five-story Penn Highlands DuBois West Wing annex is well under way.
With construction having started June 4, hospital officials said everything is on schedule. As of Thursday, contractors were excavating. Work is being done by Hallstrom Construction of DuBois and Dave Roman Excavating Inc. of Reynoldsville.
On June 8, Penn Highlands Healthcare announced a $111 million master facilities plan that will create 400 jobs across the region over the next three years.
Cited as the largest capital improvement project since the inception of Penn Highlands Healthcare, the eight major expansion and renovation projects are designed to enhance access to critical services and advanced care for residents in the region. More than 50 percent of the projects will be located in DuBois.
The Penn Highlands DuBois West Wing Annex is the first step in facilitating Penn Highlands Helathcare’s growth for the future, officials said.
The annex will be five stories plus a basement. The ground floor will be home to a new kitchen that will facilitate the preparation of meals for all patients, visitors and staff at PH DuBois West.
On the first floor will be the retail cafeteria area where staff and visitors may enjoy a new dining experience. The first floor will also have an atrium that rises to the second floor. The current Intensive Care Unit will not expand, but the current rooms will look out to the atrium.
The remainder of the second floor will house a new physicians’ lounge with a separate entrance and parking, a new administrative wing as well as new conference/meeting rooms.
The third floor will be earmarked for future expansion of the Maternal and Child Center Maternity Department. It will create an area with more privacy for families who experience a traumatic birth situation. In addition, the third floor will allow for the expansion of the region’s only Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The fourth floor will be a continuation of the Surgery Services offered already on the current fourth floor of the hospital. A new Ambulatory Surgery Center will offer patients of all ages a safe, comfortable environment for outpatient surgical procedures. It will have its own recovery area, pre- and post-surgery area and operating rooms. The unit will stand alone from the current Short Stay Unit.
A new waiting room will also be created in the peak of the wall of glass windows that now form the infamous PH DuBois window pyramid.
The fifth floor will be earmarked for future expansion of The Heart Center and cardiology services.The current Cardiopulmonary Services – treatment, monitoring and post-procedure rehabilitation – will expand as well.
The other seven projects include:
- Expansion and renovation of the Penn Highlands DuBois East behavioral health facility;
- A new Emergency Department that will serve as a Level III trauma center;
- A new three-story building housing Centers of Excellence in orthopedics, pediatrics and women’s health;
- Emergency Department renovations at Penn Highlands Clearfield;
- A new three-story Brookville Medical Office Building;
- Renovations at Pinecrest Manor
- A new two-story Clarion Outpatient Facility.
To support these building efforts, Penn Highlands Healthcare will recruit approximately 100 additional physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 300 professional staff members in the nursing and support services fields.
