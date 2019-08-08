KERSEY — Thunderstorm warnings didn’t stop drivers from getting down-and-dirty on the Al Dietz track at the Elk County Fair Thursday evening.
One at a time in a race against the clock, side-by-side drivers spun up some dirt as they made their way around large tires, hills and deep ditches.
This was the first time for the side-by-side races at the fair, said Elk County Fair Board Treasurer Rita Gerber, and they received a very enthusiastic response.
Other ECF races include the Storm trucks, power wheel races for children, mud bog and demolition derby.